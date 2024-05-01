As of May 1st, Lake Country has 128 licensed STVR’s for visitors to choose from on various platforms such as airbnb and VRBO.

New rules affecting short-term vacation rentals (STVR) in B.C. come into effect today. The Provincial regulations align with existing District bylaws for short-term vacation rentals. As of May 1st, Lake Country has 128 licensed STVR’s for visitors to choose from on various platforms such as airbnb and VRBO.

Short-term Vacation Rentals Are Permitted in Lake Country.

Lake Country does permit STVR’s, if the following criteria is met:

• Accommodations must be within a STVR allowable zone (zoning map, zoning bylaw).

• STVR must be located within the primary residence and not in an accessory suite separate from the home (examples include trailer, motorhome, camper, garage, cabana, or shop).

• Home where the STVR is located must be occupied by the principal resident for most of the year.

• There are not more than four (4) sleeping units rented out at the same time.

• There is parking for all guests on the property (guests’ vehicles are not permitted to park on the street).

• All garbage and recycling is contained to the property and properly disposed.

• All STVR's must have a valid District of Lake Country Business Licence.

If you would like to apply for a business licence, ensure that you have met the above criteria before applying. Once you apply a $100 nonrefundable application fee will be required to continue the application process. The annual business licence fee for all STVR's is $350 per year.