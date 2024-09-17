The City of Vernon and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) are advising residents and visitors that BX Dog Park will be closed on September 23 and 24. This closure is necessary for City of Vernon crews to set up equipment and install safety fencing for the annual dredging of the BX sediment pond, which supports ongoing flood mitigation efforts downstream.

Park Reopening and Access

The park will partially reopen on September 25 with access to the areas around the sediment pond remaining completely closed to the public until October 15. This closure includes water access to the sediment pond. These times lines may change if emergencies arise. See the map below.

Riparian Area and New Fencing

During the partial closure, additional protective fencing will be installed around the riparian area adjacent to the sediment pond. This is required to address significant damage caused by the impact of human and pet activity on sensitive riparian plants.

This new fencing will allow access to the water once the park has fully reopened, but the fenced-off areas around the riparian plantings will remain completely closed to the public.

We ask visitors to avoid entering the fenced-off riparian areas and to keep dogs out to help the newly planted vegetation establish properly. Any damaged vegetation that does not survive will have to be replaced, as per permitting requirements. This will result in the fence remaining in place for a longer period of time.

Alternative Options

During the closure, we encourage visitors to explore other dog-friendly outdoor spaces within the Greater Vernon area.

The City of Vernon has a list of dog-friendly parks, trails, and beaches on its website The website includes details about which sites allow dogs off-leash. Some of the dog-friendly locations include:

· Marshall Field Park (6601 Okanagan Landing Rd)

· Mutrie Road Park (east end of 43rd Ave and right turn onto Mutrie Rd)

· Mission Hill Park (3900 15th Ave)

· Carlson Park (6554 Bench Row Rd)

· The Grey Canal Tail

· Middleton Mountain Park and Trails

· Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park pet beach

· Ellison Provincial Park sandy (pet) beach

The sediment pond project in Upper BX Creek is intended to manage the sediment deposition along BX Creek, significantly reducing pressure on key crossings and reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

For more information on the City of Vernon’s flood mitigation strategies and other related projects, please visit our website at Vernon.ca/floodstory.