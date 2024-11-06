The resignation of Amelia Boultbee from City Council has been received and the process now begins to hold a by-election.

“The process we must follow is laid out in the Local Government Act and we’re beginning the preparatory work to hold a by-election,” says City Manager Anthony Haddad. “The work includes any necessary amendments to the City’s Election and Assent Voting Bylaw and updates to the Political Signage Regulations Bylaw, which will be considered by Council in December. As well, potential dates and availability of voting locations need to be considered. Taking all these factors into consideration, the by-election is likely to occur in the early spring.”

Following the completion of the preparatory work as noted above, a further report will go to Council asking them to appoint a Chief Election Officer. The Chief Election Officer will then set the general voting day, which must occur within 80 days of their appointment, with voting held on a Saturday.

Boultbee’s resignation comes with immediate effect. Council continues to have quorum and is able to fulfill all of its mandated duties.

More details on the Local Government Act requirements for a byelection can be found here.