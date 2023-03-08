Candidate nomination packages are now available at City Hall from the chief election officer or by downloading it online at the City’s website.

“We’re holding a pre-candidate workshop on February 4th at City Hall in Council Chambers for anyone who is interested in running in the by-election,” says Angie Collison, the City’s chief election officer. “This is a good opportunity to learn more about the role of an elected official and a chance to ask questions of staff. It’s also an opportunity to experience what it might be like to sit at the Council table.”

The workshop will start at 5 p.m.

The candidate nomination package includes:

· Checklist for completing package

· Nomination documents that must be submittedPolitical signage regulations

· Council Code of Conduct

Completed nomination packages will be accepted at City Hall between 9 a.m. on February 18 to 4 p.m. on February 28. Submitted nomination package will be posted on the City’s website.

The general voting day for the by-election is April 5, 2025.

For more information or to download a nomination package, go to https://www.penticton.ca/elections