Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, sculpture artists are invited to enter their submissions to participate in the 2025 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Dec. 15.

Every year artists are called to share their creations on display along the Lakeshore Drive waterfront and throughout downtown. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year.

“We accept applications from across the province and look forward to unveiling the unique creations of these artists each spring,” says Joanne Malar, manager of recreation, arts and culture at the City. “Bringing together talented artists in a showcase that adds vibrancy while keeping art accessible in our community is a great project to be a part of and we look forward to seeing what will be submitted.”

The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition was established in 2016, designed to showcase sculptures at high-profile outdoor locations. The existing sculptures by seven B.C. artists will remain in place until April 2025.

For more information and to apply online, visit penticton.ca/publicart.