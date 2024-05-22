The Anglican Diocese of Kootenay has announced after a year of relentless work to bring Camp OAC back from the devastation of the McDougall Creek Wildfire, it has regretfully been forced to defer reopening until 2025.

Camp OAC, which has been in operation since 1950, is a ministry of the Anglican Diocese of Kootenay. The camp burnt to the ground on the second-last night of the camping season in August 2023.

Over the course of the past year, camp director Ian Dixon, Archbishop Lynne McNaughton, and a dedicated team of volunteers have overseen the work of securing necessary permits, overseeing remediation of the site, and replacing key infrastructure. Two cabin buildings have already been ordered and will be delivered to the site later this summer.

“Okanagan Anglican Camp offers such an unforgettable experience for so many young people, and I’m incredibly disappointed that a variety of circumstances beyond our control have forced us into this decision,” said Archbishop Lynne McNaughton. “And yet, as a diocesan ministry, Camp OAC is, above all, committed to the safety of young people. When campers return, we want to guarantee that everything is back, and to the highest standard.”

“Camp OAC is a special place that has been enjoyed by campers for years, and will be enjoyed for years to come. While our goals for this year couldn’t be accomplished, I have the utmost confidence that we will return a greater camp and camp community in 2025. I cannot wait to see what we are able to accomplish when we are able to welcome campers back home.”

Camp OAC is a children's summer camp located just north of Kelowna on Okanagan Lake.