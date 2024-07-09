Effective July 12, 2024, at 12 p.m. (noon), all campfires are prohibited throughout Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area fire service areas to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

In alignment with our partners at the BC Wildfire Service, and due to high temperatures and dry conditions, the campfire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing fire service areas in the Electoral Area East and Electoral Area West. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished, and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicles. Smoking is not allowed in any local parks in the Central Okanagan.

In addition, to prevent accidental fires and injuries, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department. All open burning has been prohibited within the Central Okanagan since April 30.

For more information about fire bans and restrictions across the province, gov.bc.ca.