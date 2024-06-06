Police found the entire front of the store ripped out, with security video revealing two suspects using a burgundy Dodge Dakota with two-tone grey bottom (later identified as a stolen vehicle) to gain access to the store by pulling out the security gates. Once inside, the suspects used a large wheeled garbage bin to hold the product they emptied from display cabinets and from a rear room. Do you have information on this theft? You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net