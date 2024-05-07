The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a theft investigation.

On Monday, April 29th, 2024, around 4 p.m., the suspect entered the business in the 5500-block of Anderson Way in Vernon and proceeded to steal over $400 in cash and merchandise from the store. Police are releasing images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.



The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a long, brown, braided beard with tattoos on his arms and neck.

If you recognize the person in these photos, or have information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-6482.