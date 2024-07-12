The Vancouver Canucks announced today that their 2024 Training Camp will be held in Penticton, BC, from Thursday, September 19th to Sunday, September 22nd. All on-ice sessions will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic and the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Besides the daily skates, the team will also play a Blue – White scrimmage on Sunday. This is the first time training camp will be held in Penticton since the fall of 2010.

“Staying in Penticton for training camp following Young Stars makes perfect sense for our organization,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Hockey Operations. “The facilities are first class, the fans in the interior are very passionate and the players, coaches and staff really enjoy what the city and region has to offer. Our hockey club is committed to growing the game province wide and we really enjoy taking our camp to different cities in British Columbia. We look forward to connecting with our fan base in the Okanagan and using these on ice sessions to set the standard and put in place the structure needed for the start of another season.”



“We’re excited to welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Penticton for their training camp,” said Dean Clarke, General Manager of the South Okanagan Events Centre. “This camp is a fantastic way to celebrate our partnership with the Canucks, which has spanned over a decade, and gives our community a unique opportunity to see NHL players in action, showcasing world-class hockey right here in the Okanagan. Hosting such prestigious events highlights our facility and Penticton’s charm, and we eagerly anticipate the energy and excitement they will bring. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and bringing more events like this in the future.”



“The City of Penticton is thrilled to be able to welcome the Vancouver Canucks to town for training camp as they prepare for what will be an exciting season,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We are a passionate hockey community and the addition of the camp, following the Young Stars Tournament, is tremendous news. The Canucks and their fans will bring energy to Penticton and will provide a welcome economic boost as well. This is going to be a great year for the Canucks and it’s all going to start here.”



The Canucks practice sessions will be open to the public and will feature other free activations at the South Okanagan Events Centre, continuing the excitement from the previous week’s Young Stars Classic. More information about public access to Training Camp will be announced at a later date. For more information on and to be amongst the first to know about Training Camp details, tickets, and ticketing information, sign up at HERE.



Since 1974, the Canucks have held Training Camp in a number of communities across British Columbia, including Abbotsford, Courtenay, Duncan, Kamloops, Parksville, Penticton, Powell River, Prince George, Vernon, Victoria, and Whistler. The team has also held Training Camp overseas on one occasion, travelling to Stockholm, Sweden in 2000.

