The Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League announced today that they have signed Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc to an amateur tryout agreement.

Szturc, 20, appeared in 62 games this season for the Rockets, where he ranked third in team scoring with 83 points (33G, 50A) and 48 penalty minutes.

The first European born player to wear the C in the organizations history, Szturc owns the Rocket franchise record for games played and points by a European player, recording 203 points (73G, 130A) through 185 games over the last three seasons.

Szturc was selected 44th overall by the Rockets in the first round of the CHL Import Draft.

After going undrafted in the last two NHL Drafts, the Cesky Tesin, Czechia product signed a three-year NHL Entry Level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning in March covering the 2024-25 through 2026-27 seasons.

Former Rockets Devante Stephens and Tyson Feist are also currently playing for the Crunch, who set to face the Rochester Americans in the Calder Cup playoffs starting Friday, April 26. Fans can listen to the games the official radio station of the Syracuse Crunch online, ESPN Radio Syracuse.