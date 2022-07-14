The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a vehicle fire and break and enter that occurred in Vernon earlier this morning.

On Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, at approximately 7 a.m., frontline officers responded to a report that a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot in the 1900-block of 33rd St. After fire crews extinguished the fire, the vehicle was examined and is believed to be the same one that was used in a break-in that occurred earlier in the morning at a business in the 3400-block of 32nd Ave.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding both of these incidents and are reviewing surveillance footage from the areas.

Police are also asking businesses and residences in these areas to check their video surveillance for any relevant footage. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.