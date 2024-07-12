With sustained hot and dry weather comes a significant increase in wildfire risk, and the City of West Kelowna urges residents and visitors to use extreme caution when spending time in local parks this summer.

Here are a few key reminders to keep in mind:

· Smoking, vaping and open flames are not permitted in parks, and any smoking materials in nearby areas should be properly extinguished.

· Propane-fueled barbeques are permitted but must be attended and kept safely away from any flammable materials.

· All open burning has been prohibited within the Central Okanagan since April 30.

· Effective July 12, 2024, at 12 p.m. (noon), all campfires are prohibited throughout Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area fire service areas to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

· Do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles or while hiking/walking – please use ashtrays.

· All fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department.

The City of West Kelowna has approximately 215 hectares of municipal parkland. That number increases to 655.8 ha of dedicated public park area when regional parks are included.

A significant area of West Kelowna’s surrounding upper elevations were impacted by the 2023 McDougall Creek fire, and fire risk in these areas remains a critical concern. Much of this area is Crown land, and there are many authorized and informal recreational trails throughout the area.

For more information about fire bans and restrictions across the province visit The Province's Fire Bans and Restrictions webpage.