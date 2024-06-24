Canada Day celebrations are anticipated to draw large crowds to downtown Penticton and the Okanagan Lake waterfront on Monday, July 1.

The City is offering free bus services through BC Transit on all Penticton routes, which will be operating on a weekday-level basis, providing more frequent connections. Visit bctransit.com for schedules and maps.

Free outdoor event at Gyro Park

Don your red and white for a family-friendly outdoor party at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event, organized by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, will include live music and entertainment, face painting, inflatable activities, arts and crafts, yoga in the park, vendors, a beverage garden and more. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org.

Bike valet service

The City’s Sustainability team is providing a free bike valet service at Gyro Park for the outdoor event, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fireworks over the lake

Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting a fireworks show above Okanagan Lake, starting at 10 p.m. This year, it will ignite from a barge on the water in front of Okanagan Lake Park.

The ideal locations to view the show include anywhere along Okanagan Beach and the lakeshore, Marina Way Park, Rotary Park, Lakawanna Park, Munson Mountain or higher elevations. The local restaurants and patios along Lakeshore Drive will also provide ideal vantage points. For more information, visit pentictonlakesideresort.com.

All outdoor washroom facilities will be open and serviced until midnight. Be aware that boaters on Okanagan Lake will not be allowed to enter the designated safety zone marked around the barge on the water, as shown in the map below.

City facilities closed Monday

City facilities including City Hall, City Yards, the Penticton Public Library, Community Centre and Museum will be closed on Monday, July 1, for Canada Day.

City Hall, City Yards and the Community Centre will re-open on Tuesday, July 2. The Library and Museum will re-open with regular hours on Wednesday, July 3, ready to welcome back patrons after a month-long closure for electrical upgrades. For more details, visit penticton.ca.