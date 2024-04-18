Kelowna’s ninth annual Neighbour Day is coming up on Sunday, May 5. Celebrate the day by holding a block party, meeting new neighbours, or performing an act of neighbourliness and be entered to win a $100 gift card to use toward your celebrations or use of a bouncy castle for a future event. Plus, all registrants will receive a Neighbour Day celebration package that includes

Strong Neighbourhoods swag and resources to help connect with your neighbours. Register your Neighbour Day plans at kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods

“Even the smallest acts of neighbourliness hold immense potential to positively impact our neighbourhoods,” said Mandy Pollard, Community Development Coordinator. “Let this Neighbour Day act as a reminder that each of us contributes to shaping not only our neighbourhoods but also our broader community. Knowing your neighbours can have profound effects on an individual’s feelings of safety, well-being, and sense of belonging, while also animating their neighbourhoods with vibrancy. Neighbour Day is a perfect opportunity to greet that new neighbour across the hall or down the street, rekindle connections with a neighbour you haven’t seen in a while, or simply extend a gesture of kindness to those around us.”

Inspired by Neighbour Day and want to bring your neighbourhood together? The Neighbourhood Grant and Youth Development and Engagement Grant programs are currently accepting applications for projects taking place this summer. These resident-led projects or events aim to foster connections with neighbours and enhance the quality of life in your neighbourhood. Ideas may include planting a community garden, hosting a block party, organizing an outdoor movie night or porch concert, engaging in an alleyway beautification project, and so much more!

Applications for the Strong Neighbourhood Grant for summer projects are currently open and will be accepted until May 27. Grants awarded will support projects to be completed before the end of September 2024. Additionally, applications for the Youth Development and Engagement Grant are accepted on a rolling basis.

For more information about Neighbour Day and how to get involved, or to learn more and apply for a Strong Neighbourhoods grant, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.