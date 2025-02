The Centennial Outdoor Rink will officially close for the season on Wednesday, Feb. 26 , weather permitting. 

The rink may close earlier depending on conditions.

As the weather warms up, City of Vernon crews will kick off essential maintenance on the rink and refrigeration system, gearing up for another busy season of outdoor skating next year.

Recreation Services  thank everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey.