A beloved winter tradition is back! Vernon Recreation Services is happy to share that the Centennial Outdoor Rink will open for the season on Sunday, December 1.

This community favourite offers free public skating and shinny, inviting residents of all ages to lace up their skates, embrace the crisp winter air, and enjoy quality time outdoors with family and friends.

While helmets are strongly recommended for all skaters, users are reminded that helmets are mandatory for skaters 10 years and under, as well as for ALL shinny players. All shinny players under 18 years of age also need to have a parent or guardian agree to the waiver, either online or at the front desk of the Vernon Recreation Centre.

While the outdoor rink is a refrigerated system, its operation is still very much weather dependent and may be closed due to weather conditions and holiday schedules.

Members of the public are encouraged to check Vernon Recreation Services’ website, for daily updates before visiting the rink.

To learn more about skating in Vernon and to see the updated schedule for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, please visit gvrec.ca.