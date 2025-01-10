The Central Okanagan is proud to join communities across Canada in celebrating Crime Stoppers Month this January.

This is the Central Okanagan’s 38th annual observance, highlighting the vital role of Crime Stoppers programs in keeping our communities safe.

Crime Stoppers is a community-based program that empowers residents to actively prevent and solve crimes. By providing a safe and anonymous way for individuals to report information, Crime Stoppers has become an invaluable tool for local RCMP.

In the Central Okanagan, Crime Stoppers has been instrumental in solving numerous cases, from property crimes to serious offences. The program’s success is a testament to the strong partnership between the community, law enforcement, the Central Okanagan communities and local media.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community,” said Aaron Gretchen, president of the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society. “The information provided by our residents has led to over 73 arrests in 2024 and helped make our communities safer for everyone.”

Crime Stoppers’ success centers on guaranteeing complete anonymity for tipsters and the information they provide. This straightforward concept empowers residents to combat crime by submitting anonymous tips via 1-800-222-8477 or securely online at crimestoppers.net. If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may receive a reward of up to $2,000 for their contribution.

Since the program started in the Central Okanagan, $335,000 in rewards have been approved, but nearly half of the awards have not been claimed. People just want to step up by sharing information that might help police solve a crime.

And Crime Stoppers is making a difference. Since its inception, it has:

Received over 33,000 tips

Been responsible for 3,100 arrests clearing almost 4,100 cases

Recovered almost $94 million in cash, weapons, property and drugs

Besides the tip line, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers also operates:

Wanted

Unsolved Crimes

Missing Persons

Project 529 Garage bicycle registration

Graffiti program

Crime Stoppers works in collaboration with the Central Okanagan media which publicize unsolved crimes, and residents that provide anonymous tips for consideration of RCMP and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations.

Visit crimestopper.net to learn more.