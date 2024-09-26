The decision was made in alignment with partners at BC Wildfire Service, as Category 3 Open Burning remains prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre (which includes Central Okanagan). While the fire danger rating in the region has dropped slightly due to rain, it is expected to increase over the next few days. Fire chiefs continue to monitor conditions and await the removal of Category 3 burn restrictions. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577. Campfires are currently permitted in most areas of Central Okanagan. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna. Normally when the fire hazard allows, open burning permits run from October 1 through April 30 for eligible property owners in the Central Okanagan. Burning is only allowed on days when both the air quality and venting indices are good. Information about open burning and qualifications for a permit is available at rdco.com/airquality . There are several alternatives available to outdoor burning such as chipping, grinding or if applicable, yard waste disposal at the Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna (fees apply at both locations). North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum of 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations.

The RDCO Air Quality program has more information available on other disposal options including a new Mow/Chip/Rent/Buy incentive of up to $3,000 for qualifying participants.