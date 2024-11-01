"At our 2024 AGM, I was deeply honored to accept the role of Chair, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow trustees for their confidence in me," said Fraser. "As Board Chair, my priority is to address the critical needs in our district and advocate for the resources essential for our students, staff, and families. I commit to leading with integrity, transparency, and respect, always putting the best interests of our students and families at the forefront."

Trustees Amy Geistlinger and Lee-Ann Tiede were elected as the Chairs for the Education and Student Services Committee and the Finance and Planning Committee respectively, and Valene Johnson was acclaimed as the Chair for the Policy Committee. Trustee Wayne Broughton was acclaimed as the Regular Representative to the BC School Trustees Association Provincial Council and Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers was acclaimed as the Regular Representative to the BC Public School Employers' Representative Council. The Board also appointed Trustees Desrosiers and Guderyan as the Board representatives to the Indigenous Education Council.

The Board also set the regular Public Board Meeting dates and times for the 2024/2025 school year. The Meetings will take place once per month at 6:00 p.m., except for September and June, when there will be two meetings per month.