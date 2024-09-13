The Board of Education celebrated the unveiling of new Syilx artwork which has been installed in the Board Room at the School Board Office. The artwork is a collaboration between Jim Elwood, Coralee Miller and the students in the Indigenous Visual Arts 12 class at Mount Boucherie Secondary School. Coralee Miller described the cultural teachings reflected in this inspirational piece of art. (Indigenous Visual Arts 12 has been approved by the Ministry of Education and Child Care as meeting the Indigenous course graduation requirement.)

Introductions

1. Introduction of New Staff

The following new staff were welcomed to Central Okanagan Public Schools:

Quincy Kelly - Acting Vice-Principal, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Jessica Ramsey - Vice-Principal, Springvalley Middle School

2. Introduction of Staff in New Roles

Ryan Mansley - Principal, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Randy Ellis - Vice-Principal, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Melissa Pastinelli - Vice-Principal, Shannon Lake Elementary School

Adam Miller - Vice-Principal, École Glenrosa Middle School

Alex Reid - Vice-Principal, Rutland Middle School

Jasmeet Virk - Principal, Pearson Road Elementary School

Jennifer Hall - Vice-Principal, École George Elliot Secondary School

Luke Campbell - District Principal - Human Resources

Scott Sieben - District Principal of Transitions

Natalia Asmolovskaia - SWIS Program Manager

Declarations

1. Truth and Reconciliation Week: September 23-27, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared the week of September 23-27, 2024 as "Truth and Reconciliation Week" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day – September 30, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared September 30, 2024 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

Staff Presentations

1. 2024 School Opening Report – Part 1

Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO for the Central Okanagan Public Schools, presented the 2024 School Opening Report - Part 1. The Report covers the time period of September 3, 2024 through to September 10, 2024 (unless otherwise noted), and provides an update regarding the first days of the school year. A more accurate count of student enrolment will be provided in Part 2 of the School Opening Report at the September 25th Public Board Meeting, as well as following the September 30th 1701 submission to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (The School Opening Report – Part 1 and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO PowerPoint presentation are available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website – www.sd23.bc.ca.) The Board of Education received the 2024 School Opening Report - Part 1.

Action Items

1. Combination of Committees

The Board of Education approved the combination of the Finance and Audit Committee and the Planning and Facilities Committee into one Committee, renamed as the Finance and Planning Committee, effective September 1, 2024.

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2024/2025

2. General Statement – June 26, 2024

3. General Statement – July 19, 2024

4. 2024/2025 Meeting Schedule – Public Board Meetings

Please note: Effective September 1, 2024, there will be one Public Board Meeting per month (with the exception of September and June).

5. 2024/2025 Meeting Schedule – Standing Committees

6. Board Representation at District Student Council Meetings – 2024/2025

7. Board Representation at Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council Meetings – 2024/2025

Advocacy

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced last June a two-story addition at École Hudson Road Elementary School which will add 265 seats to the school featuring nine classrooms, two Kindergarten rooms, a multipurpose space and improved student dropoff/pickup and play areas. Also announced was an addition to Chief Tomat Elementary School which will add 165 more student spaces and include seven classrooms connected by corridors for students.

Items of Special Mention

Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

1. Attendance/participation in various meetings and events throughout the District, including:

• the first District Student Council, Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council (COPAC) and Indigenous Education Council meetings of the 2024/2025 school year;

• a special announcement by the Peachland Mayor and Council on the funding for a new childcare center at Peachland Elementary School;

• the Canadian School Boards Association Conference in July;

• the BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch Executive Meeting.

2. Appreciation was expressed by Trustees and the COPAC President to Operations staff for the many projects which were undertaken over the summer months, and to administrators, teachers and CUPE staff for a successful start to the school year.

3. Thank you to everyone for their efforts in getting schools up and running.

4. The first Partners for Inclusive Education Meeting for the 2024/2025 school year is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be virtual.

5. Congratulations to École Glenmore Elementary School for receiving a $5,000 grant from Music Counts, a charity that makes music education inclusive, sustainable and accessible for youth across Canada, by providing musical instruments, equipment and resources. The school purchased 24 drums for the more than 600 students Kindergarten to Grade 6.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

4:00 pm Finance and Planning Committee Meeting

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

4:00 pm General Affairs Committee Meeting

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee Meeting