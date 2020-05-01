Inclusive Education – Bamfield Marine Science Program for Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired

In attendance:

Randy Horne, Director of Instruction – Inclusive Education

Allison Goreas, Acting District Principal – Inclusive Education

Lynn Wales, TSVI Program Creator and Coordinator

Seth Gizen, former Central Okanagan Public Schools student

The Bamfield Program offers students who are blind or visually impaired an opportunity to learn through their unique learning modalities and highlights the importance of inclusive educational experiences. Established by Lynn Wales in 2010, this program has successfully hosted seven camps, fostering a sense of belonging and enthusiasm for scientific discovery. Designed as an inclusive, outdoor learning experience, the program allows students to engage meaningfully in hands-on scientific exploration. In 2024, nine students, nine vision professionals, representatives from eight school districts, and UBC participated in this enriching experience.

Declaration

1. Bullying Awareness (Pink Shirt) Day – February 26, 2025

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared February 26, 2025 as "Pink Shirt Day" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Action Items

1. Property Bylaw No. 160 – BC Hydro Statutory Right-of-Way for George Pringle Secondary School

The Board of Education gave first, second and third readings, and granted approval to School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) Property Bylaw No. 160 (Registration of a Statutory Right-of-Way) for registration of a Statutory Right-of-Way in favour of BC Hydro on Lot 1 & 2, Plan KAP82274, DL 486 and 807, ODYD, known as George Pringle Secondary School.

2. Annual Review of Finance and Planning Committee's Mandate, Purpose and Function

The Board of Education affirmed Policy 156 – Finance and Planning Committee.

3. 2024-2025 Amended Annual Budget Bylaw

Typically, the Ministry of Education and Child Care requires that the Amended Annual Budget be prepared, adopted by Bylaw and submitted by the end of February each year. With the funding announcement delayed this year to the end of January 2025, the filing deadline has been moved forward to March 28, 2025.

The Board of Education gave first, second and third readings, and adopted the School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) Amended Annual Budget Bylaw for the Fiscal Year 2024/2025 in the amount of $384,094,443.

4. 2025/2026 School Fees Summary

The Board of Education approved the school supply fee increase from $35/student to $40/student effective July 1, 2025.

5. Review of Transportation Fees for the 2025/2026 Fiscal Year

The Board of Education set the transportation fee at $525 per year for each bus rider for the period effective July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The Government of British Columbia provides $600,000 to the District in transportation funding. As a result, funds from the District's operating fund are used to subsidize the Transportation budget each year. As per Regulation 425R – Student Fees (Regulations), the Board has a financial hardship policy in place to help students who are in financial need.

6. Review of Secondary School Bus Routes

The Board of Education requested the Transportation Department to perform a review of secondary school bus routes to determine if school buses are providing service where reliable BC Transit Service is available.

7. Three Year Annual Facility Grant (AFG) Plan 2025/2026 – 2027/2028

The Board of Education approved the Annual Facility Grant Plan for 2025/2026 through 2027/2028.

8. Proposed Catchment Boundary Adjustment – Webber Road Elementary and Shannon Lake Elementary

The Board of Education approved an adjustment to the catchment boundary in the Smith Creek Road area between Shannon Lake Elementary School and Webber Road Elementary School.

9. Enhancement Agreement – North Glenmore Elementary School Rubber Surface

The Board of Education agreed to enter into an Enhancement Agreement with North Glenmore Elementary School for the installation of a rubberized surface to provide accessible access to a playground swing situated within the current playground.

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary - 2024/2025

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary - 2025/2026

3. Financial Update – December 31, 2024

4. General Statement – January 22, 2025

5. General Statement – January 29, 2025

6. General Statement – February 3, 2025

7. General Statement – February 10, 2025

8. CUPE Local 3523 Executive 2025/2026

The Board of Education congratulated the CUPE Local 3523 Executive for 2025/2026.

Advocacy

The Board of Education have submitted two Motions to the British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) Legislative Committee.

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO, spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various meetings and events throughout the District, including the following:

• Celebrating the graduation of 16 students from the Gateway Program which is a partnership between Okanagan College and Central Okanagan Public Schools designed to strengthen the connection between secondary and post-secondary education for Central Schools students by establishing early awareness and insight into viable career opportunities. A special thank you was expressed to donors for their support and commitment to this program.

• OKM Triple Threat Theatre musical presentation of Hadestown: Teen Edition

• 50th Western Basketball Tournament (Best of the West) hosted by École Kelowna Secondary School

• Grade 9 Course Selection night at École George Elliot Secondary School

• Primary Winter Gathering presented by the Indigenous Education Department

• Mar Jok 10th Anniversary Assembly and Lunar New Year

• Graduation of students from the Okanagan College Electrical Program

• UBCO WWEST (Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science and Technology) hosting of middle and secondary school students on Friday, February 14th

• UBCO also this week hosted Experience UBCO Student and Faculty Fair for students from all across the Okanagan

- Upcoming events include:

• Proud for Prom on Saturday, March 8, 2025 – volunteers will be hosting a one-day event where graduates can select formal wear and accessories to ensure that every graduate can celebrate Prom in style

• Mount Boucherie Theatre Company is presenting the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on February 26th – 28th and March 5th – 7th

- École Glenrosa Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School are currently hosting students and staff from Haruhigaoka Junior High in Kasugai, Japan.

- The link to the 2025/2026 Public Budget Survey is on the District website (www.sd23.bc.ca). As the District plans the 2025/2026 annual budget for the next school year, we are asking for feedback on the 2025/2026 preliminary budget process. The due date for the survey is March 3, 2025.

- The School Bus Transportation Application for September 2025 (for the 2025/2026 school year) is now open and is available on the District website.

- A reminder that the initial enrollment application dates for the 2025/2026 school year have been set as February 3, 2025 at 7:00 am through to March 14, 2025. The closing date of enrollment applications, to apply the Board's enrollment priorities as established in Regulations 405R – Student Placement (Regulations), is set as August 28, 2025.

- Congratulations to the École Kelowna Secondary School AAA Senior Boys Basketball team who are currently ranked 3rd in the Province.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

4:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee+ Meeting