1. Chair's Report to the Board for the 2023/2024 School Year
Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede presented the 2023/2024 Chair's Report to the Board for the 2023/2024 School Year. The Chairperson's Report to the Board is posted on the School District website under Publications.
2. Appointment of Scrutineers
The Board of Education appointed Jon Rever, Acting Deputy Superintendent, and Mona Essler, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools/CEO, as Scrutineers.
3. Election of Chair
Trustee Julia Fraser was elected as Chair of the Board of Education for the Central Okanagan Public Schools for the upcoming year.
4. Election of Vice-Chair
Trustee Lisa Guderyan was elected as Vice-Chair of the Board of Education for the Central Okanagan Public Schools for the upcoming year.
5. Election of Board Representatives to Provincial Representative Assemblies
BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) Provincial Council
Regular Representative: Trustee Wayne Broughton
BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) Representative Council
Regular Representative: Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers
6. Election of Board Standing Committee Chairs
The Board Chair is an ex-officio member of all Board Committees.
Education and Student Services
Chair: Trustee Amy Geistlinger
Finance and Planning
Chair: Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede
Policy
Chair: Trustee Val Johnson
Executive Staff Management (An internal Committee of the Board)
Chair: Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede
Members: Trustee Julia Fraser (Board Chair)
Trustee Lisa Guderyan (Board Vice-Chair)
General Affairs - Committee of the Whole (Chaired by the Vice-Chair)
Coordinating - Board Chair and Vice-Chair
7. Election of Representatives to Indigenous Education Council
Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers and Trustee Lisa Guderyan were elected to be Board representatives on the Indigenous Education Council.
8. Setting Regular Board Meeting Dates and Times
In the 2024/2025 school year, regular Public Board Meetings will be conducted once per month, commencing at 6:00 pm (with the exception of September and June, where there will be two meetings per month).
In the 2024/2025 school year, regular Incamera Board Meetings will be conducted once per month, commencing at 3:30 pm (with the exception of September and June, where there will be two meetings per month).
The schedule of Regular Board Meeting dates and times for September 11, 2024 through to June 25, 2025 is attached.
9. Setting Regular Board Standing Committee Dates and Times
The Board Standing Committee meetings will be held according to the schedule as attached, subject to review by the Standing Committee Chairperson.