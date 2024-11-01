Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede presented the 2023/2024 Chair's Report to the Board for the 2023/2024 School Year. The Chairperson's Report to the Board is posted on the School District website under Publications.

1. Chair's Report to the Board for the 2023/2024 School Year

2. Appointment of Scrutineers

The Board of Education appointed Jon Rever, Acting Deputy Superintendent, and Mona Essler, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools/CEO, as Scrutineers.

3. Election of Chair

Trustee Julia Fraser was elected as Chair of the Board of Education for the Central Okanagan Public Schools for the upcoming year.

4. Election of Vice-Chair

Trustee Lisa Guderyan was elected as Vice-Chair of the Board of Education for the Central Okanagan Public Schools for the upcoming year.

5. Election of Board Representatives to Provincial Representative Assemblies

BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) Provincial Council

Regular Representative: Trustee Wayne Broughton

BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) Representative Council

Regular Representative: Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers

6. Election of Board Standing Committee Chairs

The Board Chair is an ex-officio member of all Board Committees.

Education and Student Services

Chair: Trustee Amy Geistlinger

Finance and Planning

Chair: Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede

Policy

Chair: Trustee Val Johnson

Executive Staff Management (An internal Committee of the Board)

Chair: Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede

Members: Trustee Julia Fraser (Board Chair)

Trustee Lisa Guderyan (Board Vice-Chair)

General Affairs - Committee of the Whole (Chaired by the Vice-Chair)

Coordinating - Board Chair and Vice-Chair

7. Election of Representatives to Indigenous Education Council

Trustee Chantelle Desrosiers and Trustee Lisa Guderyan were elected to be Board representatives on the Indigenous Education Council.

8. Setting Regular Board Meeting Dates and Times

In the 2024/2025 school year, regular Public Board Meetings will be conducted once per month, commencing at 6:00 pm (with the exception of September and June, where there will be two meetings per month).

In the 2024/2025 school year, regular Incamera Board Meetings will be conducted once per month, commencing at 3:30 pm (with the exception of September and June, where there will be two meetings per month).

The schedule of Regular Board Meeting dates and times for September 11, 2024 through to June 25, 2025 is attached.

9. Setting Regular Board Standing Committee Dates and Times

The Board Standing Committee meetings will be held according to the schedule as attached, subject to review by the Standing Committee Chairperson.