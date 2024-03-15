The Board of Education welcomed Gabe Cacchioni to Central Okanagan Public Schools as the new Finance Manager.

2. Introduction of Staff in a New Role

The Board of Education congratulated Kevin Kaiser in his new role as District Vice-Principal of Indigenous Education.

Recognition

1. École KLO Middle School Grade 9 Girls Volleyball Team – Provincial Champions

The Board of Education congratulated the École KLO Middle School Grade 9 Girls Volleyball Team for winning the Provincial Championships held recently in Vancouver.

2. Trustee Tiede – Years of Service

Trustee Tiede was congratulated on her ten years of service with Central Okanagan Public Schools.

3. Deputy Superintendent, Terry Beaudry

The Board of Education congratulated the Deputy Superintendent of Schools on her upcoming retirement on December 31st, after 43 years of service with Central Okanagan Public Schools, and presented her with a gift.

Action Items

1. 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 Budget Timeline and Budget Development Principles

The Board of Education approved the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 Budget Timeline and Budget Development Principles.

2. Enrollment Application Dates for 2025/2026 School Year

The Board of Education approved the initial enrollment application dates for the 2025/2026 school year to be set as February 3, 2025 at 7:00 am through to March 4, 2025. The closing date of enrollment applications, to apply the Board's enrollment priorities as established in Regulations 405R – Student Placement (Regulations), be set as August 28, 2025.

The enrollment application information will be forwarded to the media for publication, and school administration will be publicizing the application dates on their school websites, in newsletters and/or their telephone call-out system, and at school PAC meetings.

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2024/2025

2. General Statement – November 13, 2024

3. General Statement – November 27, 2024

4. Financial Update – September 30, 2024

5. Feeding Futures Fund Budget – 2024/2025

6. Statement of Financial Information for June 30, 2024

7. Integrated Pest Management Report – Update

8. Indigenous Education Council Terms of Reference

Advocacy

1. Board Chair Julia Fraser participated in a meeting with Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care, while attending the recent British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) Academy and advocated for ten priority capital needs in Central Okanagan Public Schools to support District students and families. Chair Fraser also met with Carolyn Broady, President of BCSTA, to discuss key advocacy areas identified by Boards of Education across the province.

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO, and the Deputy Superintendent of Schools spoke of the following:

1. Attendance at various meetings and events throughout the District, including the 27th Annual Lake Country Native Association PowWow, the École KSS Night Owl Theatre Production of The Laramie Project, TEDx Kelowna Youth at École OKM Secondary, concerts, carnivals, basketball games, and a tour of the WHEELS Transition to Employment program.

2. The Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science and Technology (WWEST) STEM Outreach program collaborates with educators to better understand the transition to post-secondary school.

3. Trustees recently delivered gift baskets to all the schools/sites in the District expressing their appreciation to staff for their contributions to the success of students in Central Okanagan Public Schools. The gift baskets were assembled by students in the WHEELS Transition to Employment program.

4. Indigenous ways of knowing teaches that talking circles rotate counter clockwise when the first snow falls and shift direction to clockwise when the first buttercup is seen in spring.

5. The Winter edition of Together We Learn with the theme of "Community Engagement" will be published next week.

6. Schools are closed for Winter break from December 23rd to January 3rd.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

4:00 pm General Affairs Committee Meeting

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee Meeting

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

4:00 pm Finance and Planning Committee Meeting