The Board of Education congratulated the École Kelowna Secondary School – Owls AAA Volleyball Team, the recipients of the Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year announced at the 49th Annual Civic and Community Awards on April 24, 2024.

2. Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Robotics Team

In attendance: Mike Boulanger, First Robotics Team Coach

Students:

Simon Telfer Yoshiko Yokosawa

Anaka Fuller Hector Rubin

Joey Gramiak Martin Barroso

Parker Reeves Tyler Rubis

The Board of Education recognized the Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Robotics Team who recently participated in the First Robotics Competition Championships Sizzle Reel in Houston, Texas against 600 other First Robotics Champions from around the world.

3. Feather Mason, Grade 12 Student, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

The Board of Education recognized Feather Mason, a Grade 12 student in the Indigenous Academy at Mount Boucherie Secondary School, for being selected as one of 16 Canadian students who attended an all-expenses paid four-day poetry workshop in Ottawa through Poetry & Voice. Also in attendance was Bailey Nerbus, Teacher.

4. Tracey Beckett

The Board of Education recognized Tracey Beckett for creating and acting as the Co-Chair of the Partners for Inclusive Education over the past five years.

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23"

1. A Newcomer's Story

In attendance from Rutland Senior Secondary School:

Jarret Atkins, Vice-Principal

Julie Loveridge-Marks, International Ed/ELL Coordinator

Students:

Jorya Alshahoud

Shahed Al Yaseen Alkhani

Unable to attend:

Muntasir (Monty) Abbakar

Jorya and Shahed spoke of their experience in coming to Canada as English Language Learners (ELL) and how grateful they are to live in a supportive and inclusive community, and their future plans. The Board of Education congratulated Jorya, Shahed and Muntasir for receiving the following scholarships:

Jorya Alshahoud - $4,000 (David Lam / BC TEAL ELL Scholarship)

Shahed Al Yaseen Alkhani - $44,000 (Beedie Luminaries)

Muntasir (Monty) Abbakar - $4,000 (David Lam / BC TEAL ELL Scholarship)

Declaration

1. National Indigenous History Month – June

National Indigenous Peoples Day – June 21, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared June 2024 as National Indigenous History Month and June 21, 2024 as National Indigenous Peoples Day in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Action Items

1. Amended 2025/2026 Five-Year Capital Plan Submission

The Board of Education approved the Capital Plan Resolutions for the Amended 2025/2026 Five-Year Capital Plan.

2. 2025/2026 School Calendar

The Board of Education adopted a Local School Calendar for the 2025-2026 school year as identified in the calendar proposal presented at the June 12, 2024 Public Board Meeting. The calendar will be made available to the District once approved by the Ministry of Education and Child Care. The Superintendent of Schools/CEO will direct school Principals, in consultation with staff and parents, to establish a site-based calendar for the 2025-2026 school year. In establishing such calendars, Principals must:

a) Conform to the School Act and Regulations, applicable Collective Agreements, and School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) Board Policy.

b) Schedule school parent/teacher conference times.

c) Schedule their school's calendar and bell schedule.

DESIGNATION

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 23

Local Calendar

2025/2026

Days in session 190 (3 summer Pro Days: August 25, 26, 27)

Number of days of instruction 183

Number of non-instructional days 7

Schools open Tuesday, September 2

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Tuesday, September 30

Administrative Implementation Day Friday, October 10

Thanksgiving Day Monday, October 13

Teacher Professional Day Friday, October 24

Remembrance Day Tuesday, November 11

Winter vacation period (schools closed) December 22 – January 2

Statutory holiday (schools closed) Thursday, January 1

Schools reopen after Winter vacation Monday, January 5

Teacher Professional Day (Support Staff In-Service Day) Friday, February 13

Family Day Monday, February 16

Spring vacation period (schools closed) March 16 – March 27

Schools reopen after Spring vacation Monday, March 30

Good Friday (schools closed) Friday, April 3

Easter Monday (schools closed) Monday, April 6

Victoria Day (schools closed) Monday, May 18

Administrative Day (students do not attend) Friday, June 26

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2024/2025

3. General Statement – May 22, 2024

4. General Statement – May 30, 2024

5. CommunityLINK Allocations – 2024/2025

6. Financial Update – International Education Program

7. Career-Life Programs Report

8. Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council (COPAC) Executive – 2024/2025

9. Central Okanagan Principals' and Vice-Principals' Association (COPVPA) Executive 2024/2025

Advocacy

- On Monday, May 27th, MLA Ravi Parmar announced a $10.5 million for an addition at Chief Tomat Elementary School which will include seven classrooms and will provide an additional 165 more student spaces.

Items of Special Mention

Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

1. Attendance/participation in various meetings and events throughout the District, including the following:

- Graduation Ceremonies

- Indigenous Graduation Ceremonies

- School Community Student Learning Plan Conversation at Pearson Road Elementary School

- BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch Executive Meeting

- Pride Festival

- Cirque de la Foret at Peachland Elementary School

- School Carnivals sponsored by Parent Advisory Councils

2. Board Chairs throughout the Province have participated in various meetings throughout the past three weeks to discuss cost pressures, safe access to schools and receive wildfire updates.

3. Caring Communities:

On June 6th, École Okanagan Mission Secondary School held their Relay for Life, bringing together cancer survivors, remembering those lost to cancer, and fundraising over $56,000 which will positively impact the entire community.

École Dr. Knox Middle School held their Bald Falcon Day on May 31st. Funds were raised for the BC Children's Hospital. Students, staff and the community exceeded their goal and reached $20,959.60, plus a $5,000 match from Odlum Brown, bringing to a total of $25,959.60.

Ecole Kelowna Secondary School held their annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in support of Cancer Week.

4. The 30th Annual iGen Challenge Finale took place on June 11th at the Innovation Centre. In total, over 200 high school entrepreneurial teams (almost 500 students) competed, and the top 8 made their live pitches to the judges. Thank you to our many sponsors who made this event possible.

Congratulations to the following:

1st Place

Seraphic Stationery

Tanav Goel, Griffin Hendry and Yuvraj Dosanj

Rutland Senior Secondary School

2nd Place

Pro Performance

Ty Bunn and Caisen Dodd

Mount Boucherie Secondary School

3rd Place

iTutorFriends

Brayden Jarrard

Ecole Okanagan Mission Secondary

Best Market Research:

Amiga

Zoe Wiens and Lauren Munro

Ecole George Elliot Secondary

5. The District Track and Field Meet was held last week. Thank you to the many volunteers who make this event so much fun for our learners. Each year, students find new athletic interests and make lifetime memories.

6. The June edition of Together We Learn with the theme of Inclusive Learning Cultures will be published at the end of this week.

7. The 9th Annual Sumobot Competition was held at the end of May. UBCO was a great venue for 80 different school teams to test their creations in friendly competition. Congratulations to the 1st place team, "That Team", from Constable Neil Bruce Middle School and to "Clapmasterz" from H.S. Grenda Middle School for winning the Battle Royal Event – The Last Bot Standing.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

6:00 pm

All Public Board Meetings take place in the Main Board Room at 1040 Hollywood Road South unless otherwise noted.

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

4:00 pm Finance and Audit Committee

6:00 pm Education and Student Services

All Public Board Standing Committee Meetings take place in the Main Board Room at 1040 Hollywood Road South unless otherwise noted.