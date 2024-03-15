Engaging Learners Through Real-World Problem Solving with ChemCorp – OECD Schools and Network

ChemCorp, ASPIRE, and BRIDGE are innovative programs designed to engage students in meaningful, real-world learning experiences while fostering essential competencies and community connections. Recognized as an inspiring practice on OECD Schools+, ChemCorp transforms Chemistry 12 students into analytical chemists, solving real and fictional client problems to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications.

This year, ChemCorp evolved into ASPIRE to provide more time and opportunities for students to build connections - with each other, with mentors, and with community experts. ASPIRE merges chemistry with post-secondary preparation and career exploration, offering students mentorship and hands-on learning experiences.

The program is expanding next year, with a long-term vision of incorporating all secondary schools in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

As part of ASPIRE, students are mentored by UBCO students through a new program called BRIDGE. In addition to receiving mentorship, students take on leadership roles by mentoring middle school students, helping them feel more connected and prepared at each stage of their learning journey. Together, these programs empower students to take ownership of their learning, establish meaningful connections, and develop the competencies needed for future success.

Declaration

Earth Day

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared April 22, 2025 as 'Earth Day' in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Presentations

1. Enhancing School Learning and Play Spaces Through PAC Partnerships

Presenter: Cadre Simpson

Ms. Simpson expressed to the Board of Education concerns regarding the non-completion of Parent Advisory Council (PAC) led Enhancement Agreement projects, specifically outdoor learning spaces and playgrounds.

Information Items

1. Superintendent's Emergent Issues:

- At the request of the RCMP, École Kelowna Secondary School was placed in a hold and secure for a one hour period of time earlier this afternoon due to a community concern for a residence near the school.

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary - 2024/2025

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary - 2025/2026

3. Financial Update – February 19, 2025

4. General Statement – February 20, 2025

5. General Statement – February 26, 2025

6. General Statement – March 5, 2025

7. Suspension Summary Report: 2018-2019 to 2023-2024

Advocacy

1. BCSTA Advocacy Motions

a. Funding Clean BC Goals

b. Increase Annual Facilities Grant to Address Deferred Maintenance

c. Accessible and Affordable Internet Connectivity

d. Custodial Costs

e. Critical Thinking

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO, spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various meetings and events throughout the District, including the Mar Jok Elementary School Community Student Learning Plan Conversation, Pink Shirt Day, assemblies at École Glenrosa Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School for visiting students and staff from Haruhigaoka Junior High in Kasugai, Japan, the British Columbia Thompson-Okanagan Branch Meeting held in Penticton on February 28th and 29th, and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee production at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

- Families, school communities and staff are invited to share their input on the proposed calendars for the next two school years (2026/2027 and 2027/2028). The proposed calendars can be accessed through the School District website – www.sd23.bc.ca. Please share your thoughts on the proposals by Friday, April 11th.

- The 7th annual Proud for Prom Annual Boutique Day held on March 8th was a resounding success. Full prom attire was gifted to over 130 Okanagan high school graduates. Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped make dreams come true for our 2025 graduates.

- On February 28, 2025, the West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing took part in the third annual community basketball game where students and West Kelowna residents could see the police officers and community members in a fun, non-serious environment. Members of the RCMP, led by Cst. Rolly (Rohel) Williams, traded in police uniforms and work clothes for a different uniform: basketball uniforms. The West Kelowna team included RCMP officers and staff, Westbank First Nations community members (including a representative from the Westbank First Nation Chief and Council), West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, former Constable Neil Bruce students, and BC/West Kelowna Highway Patrol. Although the Constable Neil Bruce students put up a good effort, the RCMP came away with a 56-36 win.

- The Superintendent of Schools/CEO recently attended the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) conference representing Canada as the past President of the Canadian Association of School System Administrators. He had the opportunity to meet with the President and President Elect of the AASA.

- A reminder that schools will be closed for spring break from Monday, March 17th through to Friday, March 28th.

