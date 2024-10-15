1. Post Critical Incident Response Team (PCIRT)

In attendance:

Alan Lalonde, Assistant Superintendent

Sherri Roche, District Principal – Learning Support Services and Safer Communities and member of the Post Critical Incident Response Team

Heather Csikos, Counsellor, Central Programs and Services and member of the Post Critical Incident Response Team

The Post Critical Incident Response Team (PCIRT) is composed of highly trained School District professionals who provide support to schools/sites in the event of a critical incident that impacts a school community. The PCIRT works closely with schools, families, and community partners to ensure a coordinated response and adhere to the philosophy of “do no harm.” While each situation is unique, the team applies established protocols, adapting their response to meet the specific needs of each situation. Their primary goal is to restore a sense of normalcy by helping schools reinstate routines and structure, ensuring the wellbeing and safety of all involved. The team is dedicated to fostering a supportive environment, considering protective factors, and understanding that everyone responds to challenging circumstances differently.

Declarations

1. School Bus Safety Awareness Week – October 21 to 25, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 21 to 25, 2024 as "School Bus Safety Awareness Week" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. Foster Family Month – October

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared the month of October as "Foster Family Month" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Presentations

1. Kelowna-Kasugai Sister City Association

In attendance:

Ken Fix, Director

Debbie Mah, Director

Liam Friesen, Director

A presentation of artwork was made to the Central Okanagan Board of Education from the representatives of the Kelowna-Kasugai Sister City Association in recognition of the first educational exchange with Haruhigaoka Junior High in Japan.

Action Items

1. Earth Day – April 22

The Central Okanagan Board of Education added "Earth Day" (April 22) to the Board Annual Declarations of Awareness Days.

2. Women's History Month – October

The Central Okanagan Board of Education added "Women's History Month" (October) to the Board Annual Declarations of Awareness Days.

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2024/2025

2. General Statement – September 25, 2024

Advocacy

At the recent BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch Meeting, Trustees in attendance participated in a roundtable discussion on Building Skills for Advocacy.

Items of Special Mention

Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

1. Attendance/participation in:

- BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch Meeting held last weekend in Revelstoke

- Central Okanagan Leadership Team – Management Meeting held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

2. Over the past 3 days, Central Okanagan Public Schools has hosted a team of 22 educators from the Zurich University of Teacher Education. The team from Zurich enjoyed presentations and discussions with the Inclusive Education and Instructional and Early Learning teams. The presentations were followed up with school visits to see the concepts in practice.

3. Students do not attend school on Friday, October 11th as staff participate in an Administrative Implementation Day. Schools are closed on Monday, October 14th for the annual national holiday of Thanksgiving.

4. The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund - 2024 Best of the West Volleyball High School Championships will be taking place on October 18th and 19th at Kelowna Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Mount Boucherie Secondary, George Elliot Secondary, KLO Middle and Canyon Falls Middle Schools.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 4:30 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 4:00 pm Finance and Planning Committee Meeting

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

4:00 pmPolicy Committee Meeting

6:00 pm Education & Student Services Committee Meeting