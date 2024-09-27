The kindergarten students, Lincoln and Isla, shared their learning over the past 2 weeks of school and their excitement in starting their education. Cadence and Mila spoke of their learning over the past twelve years and their hopes for the upcoming school year.

Introductions

1. Introduction of Staff in New Roles

The Board of Education recognized the following on their new roles in the District:

Stephanie Read, Principal, École Glenrosa Elementary School

Ryan Wakefield, Principal, South Rutland Elementary School

2. Introduction of New Staff

The Board of Education welcomed Jorge Siller, to Central Okanagan Public Schools as the new Welcome Centre Assistant Manager.

Declarations

1. World Teachers' Day – October 5, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 5, 2024 as "World Teachers' Day" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. International Walk to School Day – October 9, 2024

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 9, 2024 as "International Walk to School Day" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

3. Principal and Vice-Principal Month – October

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared the month of October as "Principal and Vice-Principal Month" in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Staff Presentations

1. 2024 School Opening Report – Part 2

Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO for the Central Okanagan Public Schools, presented the 2024 School Opening Report - Part 2. The Report provides detailed information about school enrolment effective September 23, 2024. To date, the District has enrolled 25,405 students this year. The differences between this year and last year are as

follows:

• Secondary schools have 61 more students than they had in September 2023.

• Middle schools have 38 more students than they had in September 2023.

• Elementary schools have 1 more student than they had in September 2023.

• Fee payers, Central School Programs and Services and eSchool23 have 7 less students.

Director of Operations, Rob Drew, provided an overview of the highlights of the 2024 summer work. (The School Opening Report – Part 2 and presentation are available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website – www.sd23.bc.ca.) The Board of Education received the 2024 School Opening Report - Part 2.

Action Items

1. Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report 2024

The Board of Education approved the Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report. The Framework for Enhancing Student Learning (FESL) is British Columbia's approach to continuous improvement of public education. The Framework facilitates the improvement of student learning outcomes and the equity within those outcomes. All BC School Districts are expected to participate in an annual process to regularly review and analyze data and evidence to identify and act on findings in a timely manner. The District's continuous improvement cycle is the review process to produce the Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report. Districts are required to provide an Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report to the Ministry of Education and Child Care each year to report progress made on student learning outcomes identified in the Ministerial Order and the Board's Strategic Plan.

2. Audited Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2023/2024

The Board of Education received and approved the Audited Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2023/2024.

3. 2023/2024 Accumulated Operating Surplus

The Board of Education received and approved the 2023/2024 Accumulated Operating Surplus.

Information Items

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2024/2025

2. General Statement – September 11, 2024

3. Amended Standing Committee Meeting Schedule – 2024/2025

4. Financial Statement Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ending June 30, 2024

Advocacy

At the October 4-5, 2024 BCSTA Thompson-Okanagan Branch Meeting being held in Revelstoke, a roundtable discussion will be held on Building Skills for Advocacy.

Items of Special Mention

Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

1. Participating in the Terry Fox Runs held at school sites.

2. Trustees and senior staff were provided with the Fourth Annual Report 2023-2024 of the Equity in Action Agreement for Truth and Reconciliation 2020-2025. The Report will be presented and reviewed in full at the upcoming Education and Student Services Committee on October 2, 2024.

3. On Tuesday morning, Olympic Gold Medalist Jerome Blake visited Rutland Senior Secondary School. Jerome spoke with the students at his former high school and shared sprinting techniques with current student athletes. Students and staff were thrilled to view Jerome's Olympic Gold Medal.

4. Schools and District offices will be closed on Monday, September 30th to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for all Canadians to commemorate and learn more about the history and legacy of the residential school system. It’s a day to honour the resilience, dignity and strength of survivors and intergenerational survivors, to acknowledge and accept their experiences at Residential School and remember the children who never came home. It's a chance to engage and educate people about B.C.'s colonial history and how it has and continues to impact Indigenous communities.

Next Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 4:30 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

4:00 pm General Affairs Committee Meeting (Cancelled)

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee Meeting

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

4:00 pm Finance and Planning Committee Meeting