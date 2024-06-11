Central Okanagan Public Schools is looking for families who have an extra room in their home and some extra room in their hearts for sharing Canadian culture with international students.

The District's International Education program carefully matches students with families that can provide a welcoming home and will enjoy the mutual enrichment that comes from hosting students.

"Our homestay program is internationally recognized because we run it ourselves, so we offer great support for both the students and the families who choose to open their home," says Raquel Steen, Assistant Superintendent. "We have a lot of students who are eager to learn about Canadian culture and live the Okanagan lifestyle, but we always need more families who would like to enjoy the many benefits of the cultural exchange."

While the monthly compensation of $1,100 tends to help host families both with living costs and subsidizing family activities, those who have been hosting for many years say the real rewards are the experiences students share with their families and making lifelong connections around the world.

"In the beginning it was just rewarding having different culture in the house and sharing the culture of the Canadian family," says homestay dad Trevor Besse. "After 20 years of hosting, we've seen the students inspire our own kids to be more confident and outgoing, and we've made so many friends around the world with the students' families."

"Our biggest recommendation is just to try it out," Besse continued. "There are short-term placements that allow you to see if it's for you and you can still make great connections in that short time."

The District is accepting applications to host students in September for either short or long-term stays. They are currently looking for just a few more homes in the Mission and Central Kelowna area, but welcome families from all areas of the Central Okanagan to apply. Those interested can apply online.