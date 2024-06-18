The inductees below will officially be inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame at the 2024 Induction Ceremony, held November 21:

Jason Crumb (Athlete)

Jason Crumb played six seasons with the BC Lions as a defensive back. He played in the 2000 and 2004 Grey Cup final, with the Lions winning the 88th Grey Cup in 2000. Jason began his football career playing with the Okanagan Sun junior football team from 1991-1993 and was named the BC Football Conference’s Outstanding Quarterback of the 1993 season. While at the University of Saskatchewan, Jason was part of the 1996 and 1998 Vanier Cup Championship teams, both of which have been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame. Prior to that, Jason played on the 1995 Dickson State University team, which went 10-0. This team inducted into the Dickson State University Sports Hall of Fame.

Mike Crumb (Athlete)

Mike Crumb played eight seasons (157 games) in the CFL with the BC Lions and the Toronto Argonauts as a safety, winning the Grey Cup with the Lions in 2000 and with the Argonauts in 2004. Mike began his football career with the Okanagan Sun, where he was named an all star. Mike was also named a CIAU all star while playing with the University of Saskatchewan.

Dan Martell (Builder)

Dan Martell conducted the first curling clinics in the Okanagan Valley in the 1980s, receiving the Award of Merit from the Canadian Curling Association in 1985 for his contributions to the game. In 1998, he coached the Julie Sutton team to Provincial, National, and World Junior titles in 1988. Dan has officiated Provincial, Canadian, and World championship events and has coached visually impaired curling teams for over ten years, winning seven national titles.

Jack Hoy (Builder)

Jack Hoy played basketball on the UBC Thunderbirds, for which he was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Jack also played for Canada at the World Unviersity Games in 1970. He coached the KSS Owls boys basketball team from 1976-1982, finishing the in BC top four twice. Jack served as the director of the Western Canada Basketball Tournament for 25 years, adding innovative competitions such as the slam dunk and 3-point content. The tournament remains one of the premier secondary school athletic events in Western Canada and arguable the country.

Joni Frei (Coach/Builder)

Joni Frei has been coaching softball for more than 20 years. In 2014 and 2023, Joni coached Team BC to gold at the North American Indigenous Games in Regina. In 2021, in just the third year of the program, she coached the UBCO Heat women’s softball team to become Canadian Collegiate champions. Joni led the Langford Lightning to the Canadian Championships in 2022 and 2023. She also founded the East Africa-Canada Exhibition Series, which provides player, coach and umpire clinics.