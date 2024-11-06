Help the City of Vernon break the ice and make a smooth transition with an electric opportunity to name Vernon Recreation’s new ice resurfacers.

The City of Vernon has teamed up with local elementary schools to come up with fun, creative names for our three new and retrofitted electric resurfacers. Now, with help from our young community members, they’ve narrowed it down to 11 exciting options—and need your vote to decide the winners!

Meet the Finalists

The imagination of students across Greater Vernon has brought forward these names, each with its own personality:

· Ice Eater – Ready to devour rough ice!

· Zoomy the Zamboni – Built for speed and smoothness.

· Sniper Wiper – Precision cleaning for the perfect game!

· Silver Ice – Cool, classy, and ready to roll.

· Zamboniaut – Launching into smooth ice action.

· Lightning McClean – Fast, funny, and squeaky clean!

· Smooth Operator – Smoothness is the game.

· Slick – Simple, cool, and sharp on the ice.

· Ice Boss – Commanding respect at every rink.

· Icy McIce-Face – Cool, quirky, and ready to smooth things out

· Big Ice Boy – Large, in charge, and built for icy perfection

Each participating school chose its favourite name through classroom votes, resulting in these 11 finalists that reflect the creativity and school spirit of our community.

How to Vote

· Go to EngageVernon.ca

· Pick Your Favourites – Vote early and vote often.

· Submit Your Vote – Click the box button next to each name you want to support.

· Spread the Word – Tell friends, family, and fellow hockey fans to vote!

Important Dates

Voting Opens: November 5, 2024

Voting Closes: November 15, 2024

Winning Names Announced: November 24, 2024, at the Vernon Vipers game

Why Name the Ice Resurfacers?

This contest celebrates Vernon’s commitment to a sustainable future, marked by the addition of these three, electric ice resurfacers—one brand new and two converted from propane. With each machine expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17 to 19 tonnes per year, these resurfacers play a key role in Vernon’s environmental strategy.

“This contest is a chance for our community to come together in a creative, fun way, while supporting Vernon’s sustainability goals,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “These new names will give our ice resurfacers unique identities, highlighting local school spirit and the City’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.”

Join in, cast your vote, and help the City make rink history with Vernon’s new ice resurfacers!