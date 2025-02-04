Municipalities generally recover utility service costs through utility billing -- charging only those properties that directly benefit from the service. Council has reviewed various options and approved changes to the funding model for Lake Country’s sanitary sewer system to align with this principle.

Previously, the system was funded by a combination of user fees and parcel taxes. The funding model and rate structure for sanitary sewer services has been updated in order to charge more equitably for usage, simplify the billing system, promote water conservation and keep pace with expenses.

What’s Changing: In the new funding model the $275 Sewer service Parcel Tax and $75 Environmental Levy will be removed from 2025 property tax notices, with the cost shifting to the Quarterly Utility Bill in the form of Sewer User Fees.

In 2024 a single-family home connected to, or having access to the sanitary sewer system, paid $600 annually (comprised of a $275 Sewer Parcel Tax, $75 Environmental Levy and $250 User Fee). This $600 hasn’t changed since 2015. Consolidating all costs for the operation, maintenance and improvements of the sanitary sewer system into user fees collected through the quarterly utility billing process, from those directly benefiting from the system, will result in a modest rate increase of $10 per quarter in 2025.

What this means for you:

Properties Connected to the Sewer System

The $75 Environmental Levy and $275 Sewer Parcel Tax will be removed from property taxes.

Your Sewer User Fee will increase to $640 per year, billed quarterly at $160 per bill.

This results in a $40 net increase in 2025 for properties on the sanitary sewer system this year.

Properties Not Connected but Able to Connect

The Environmental Levy ($75) and Sewer Parcel Tax ($275) will be removed from property taxes.

A Non-Connection Fee of $275 per year, billed quarterly at $68.75 will be added to Utility Bills.

Properties Not Connected and Not Able to Connect

The Environmental Levy ($75) will be removed from property taxes.

No sewer-related charges will appear on Utility Bills.

Comparison summary of sewer fees 2024 and 2025

Connected to sewer Not connected, but able to connect Not connected,

not able to connect 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 Parcel Tax 75 0 75 0 75 0 Environmental Levy 275 0 275 0 0 0 User Fee 250 640 0 275 0 0 Total Annual Cost 600 640 350 275 75 0

Background: As part of the District’s Liquid Waste Management Plan, an extensive review was done of anticipated expenses related to capital improvements, renewal projects, operational costs, and the associated revenue required to fund these expenses. In addition to the formation of a Steering Committee and an Advisory Committee, public engagement was undertaken in 2021 and many in the community will remember the poop emoji in public places holding a sign “what happens after you flush” as well as a whiteboard animation on the theme “What Happens when You Flush – Poop 101.”

Through public input gathered during the Liquid Waste Management Plan process, we heard that the community wants sewer system costs to be born by those who benefit directly from it.

The sewer utility fees cover the cost of collecting, transporting, and treating liquid waste. Ultimately, maintaining a robust sanitary sewer collection and treatment system protects our waterways by reducing the amount of nutrients released into our streams, rivers and lakes.

Visit Liquid Waste Management Plan | Let's Talk - Lake Country!

View a brief utility bill explainer video clip

View the Sewer rates presentation including discussion of options at the March 4, 2025 Regular Council Meeting.

View the Sanitary Sewer Regulations and Rates Amendment Bylaw No. 1270, 2025 and the Sanitary Sewer Regulation and Rate Bylaw, 1176, 2022 – Consolidated 2025-03-18