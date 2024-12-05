Residents can expect some changes to their curbside waste collection schedule during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be collected on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, or New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

As a result, curbside pick-up moves ahead one day, for those with Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection, during the last week of December and the first week of January. During these two weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Wednesday should put their carts at the curb for collection on Thursday instead. If collection day is typically Thursday, residents put their carts out Friday, and Friday collection jumps to Saturday.

The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, January 6, 2025.

A reminder that yard waste collection for 2024 ends on Tuesday December 31. Yard waste collection for 2025 will resume on Monday, March 3.

For missed pick-ups or damaged carts, please call Environmental 360 Solutions (e360s) at 250.868.3211.

Remember to put all wrapping paper (except foil wrap), flattened boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for curbside pick-up or take to your nearest recycling depot. Keep the recycling spirit going by saving all shiny and foil wrapping paper and cards, ribbons and bows for re-use.

Don’t get stuck on the naughty list, make sure the following items stay out of your recycling cart:

Ribbons & Bows

Foil Gift Wrap

Padded Envelopes

Toys

Lights

Batteries

Plastic bags

Glass

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, so will be closed December 25,26 and January 1. Outside of these holidays, the hours are Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station just off Westside Road will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station on the Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1. Outside of these holidays, the hours are Monday, Wednesday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot at 2720 John Hindle Drive in Kelowna will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1. Normal operations are Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For more Recycling Depot locations and information on what to recycle, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store) or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by email recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.