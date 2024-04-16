The driver did not stop, and fled the scene. The woman sustained serious injuries, including several broken and fractured bones. Salmon Arm RCMP were able to obtain photos of the suspect vehicle that were released to the public for identification.

On December 12, 2023 a man turned himself in at the Salmon Arm detachment after seeing these photos published online. Police also obtained a search warrant and seized the suspect vehicle at a local residence.

On March 21, 2024 Salmon Arm RCMP obtained charge approval against 31-year-old Eric Jones for one count of fail to stop at the scene of an accident, contrary to Criminal Code section 320.16. Mr. Jones first court date is April 23, 2024.