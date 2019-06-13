Salmon Arm RCMP have obtained charge approval against a local Salmon Arm man after several stolen cell phones were found in his possession.

On November 2, 2024 Salmon Arm RCMP published a media release regarding the theft of seven cell phones on October 20, 2024 at the local ice arena. The phones were subsequently located on a man known to police, at the recreation centre next door to the ice arena.

On February 20, 2025 Salmon Arm RCMP obtained charge approval from BC Prosecution for six counts of possession of property obtained by crime against 45-year-old Nigel Zettergreen.

This file speaks to our officer’s engagement with the community, being familiar with local offenders, and their diligence in holding offenders accountable where there is evidence that allows charges to be recommended to BC Prosecution, stated media liaison officer Cst. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.