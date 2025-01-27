The man who threatened to blow up the William R Bennett Bridge in late January likely had some sort of explosive in his van.

Kelowna RCMP said Roy Winter, 61, was released from hospital into police custody late Tuesday, where he was promptly charged and made a brief evening court appearance.

Winter faces 11 charges, including several connected to making and possessing explosives.

Winter drove his van onto the bridge in early morning hours of Jan. 27. He claimed it was filled with explosives, closing the bridge for 10 hours while bomb disposal teams from the Lower Mainland were called in.

The charges announced on March 25 suggest he likely possessed some type of explosive device in the ice cream van.

Police said he started a small fire in the van, which was put out by first responders, before being taken into custody and sent to hospital. It's unknown if he was injured by the flames.

Winter sent a manifesto to multiple media outlets at around 3:15 a.m. that same day. The manifesto, which circulated widely online, detailed actions closely aligned with the days events. It also aired grievances at several local businesses, community members, the Hell's Angels and police.

"This is a well coordinated and sizeable investigation, spearheaded by the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigative Support Team,” Media Relations Officer Cpl. Michael Gauthier said. “It is imperative that we protect the ongoing judicial process, with that no further details will be released at this time.”

Winter is back in court on April 3.

His full list of charges include arson, making or possessing explosives, use of explosives to cause serious bodily harm, possession of incendiary material, mischief endangering life, mischief, nuisance endangering life, assault peace officer with a weapon, resist/obstruct peace officer, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.