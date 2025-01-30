One person has been charged in connection with a helicopter crash that occurred near Enderby in the summer of 2023.

On August 12, 2023, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report that a helicopter had crashed near Mabel Lake Resort east of Enderby. The aircraft crashed into a shallow section of the Shuswap River resulting in injury to the occupants. Over the past 16 months, police have carried out a thorough investigation into the incident, leading to charges being approved by the BC Prosecution Service against the man alleged to have been piloting the aircraft.

38-year old Vincent Matthew Porteous has been arrested and charged with three counts under the Criminal Code including: criminal negligence causing bodily harm, operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm, and failing to offer assistance to an injured person. He has also been charged with two offences under the Aeronautics Act for operating a helicopter without a license or permit and operating a helicopter without a valid certificate of registration.

As the matter is now before the courts no additional information will be released.