On April 13, 2024, Tatjana Stefanski was reported as having been abducted from Lumby, BC.

On April 14, 2024, the body of Tatjana Stefanski was located in a rural location, and a man believed to be involved in her death was arrested in the general vicinity. The man was later released from police custody with conditions.

Since that time, the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has worked to gather all relevant evidence which culminated in the submission of materials to Crown Counsel seeking charge approval for murder.

On May 31, 2024, Vitali Stefanski, the ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski, was charged with the Second-Degree Murder of Tatjana Stefanski.

“Although this investigation to date has had its many challenges, the recent charges brought against Mr Stefanski are the result of the tireless investigative work done by the members of the SED MCU and Vernon RCMP Detachment,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, NCO i/c BC RCMP SED MCU.

Stefanski was subsequently arrested and is currently in custody pending appearance before the court.