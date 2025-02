Officers in Penticton said one person was sent to hospital and another one was charged after a downtown altercation.

Mounties said on Feb. 1, several officers descended on Main Street where two people were in an altercation.

One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A 28-year-old man was located nearby, arrested, and remains in police custody. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the situation is being asked to come forward.