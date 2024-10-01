KIJHL Scoreboard - Wednesday, Jan.1/25:



Chase Heat (0) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (5)

Jaden Rusznak (16) netted the winner short-handed for the Wranglers over the Heat. Tyson Endall earned his first shutout with a 22-save performance. Brodie Gohmann led the Wranglers with two goals (7) and an assist, while Diego Cazac also scored a short-handed goal for the Wranglers. Meyer Gaume had a 34-save night for the Heat.