The Latest Scores and Information from the Kootenay International Junior ‘A’ Hockey League
Jaden Rusznak (16) netted the winner short-handed for the Wranglers over the Heat. Tyson Endall earned his first shutout with a 22-save performance. Brodie Gohmann led the Wranglers with two goals (7) and an assist, while Diego Cazac also scored a short-handed goal for the Wranglers. Meyer Gaume had a 34-save night for the Heat.
Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18371