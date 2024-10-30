The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced today the coaches and team staff that will be a part of the third annual BCHC Prospects Game on Tuesday, November 19th at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley, B.C.

The KIJHL Top Prospects team will once again be led by Grand Forks Border Bruins head coach Dave Hnatiuk, who was behind the bench for the 2022 (Chilliwack) and 2023 (Kamloops) events. He will be assisted by Nick Deschenes (Kelowna Chiefs), Chad Scharff (Fernie Ghostriders) and Geordie Wudrick (Creston Valley Thunder Cats). Stephen Piccolo (Beaver Valley Nitehawks) has been named the team’s Operations Manager and Brian Burdikin (Grand Forks Border Bruins) has been named the Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.

“It’s an honour to be selected as the head coach for the KIJHL’s BCHC Prospects Team for the third time and have an opportunity to coach our top prospects in this fun and growing event,” says Hnatiuk. “This year’s event will provide our prospects with a great opportunity to showcase themselves in front of WHL scouts. The amount of young players in our league who have been drafted by WHL teams, attended WHL camps or even played in WHL games is a testament to our league’s growth in talent.”

The PJHL Top Prospects team staff includes head coach Cullen Revel (Richmond Sockeyes), assistant coaches Andy Liboiron (Surrey Knights), Jarrett Craig (Abbotsford Pilots) and Caymen Froude (Coastal Tsunami), while the team’s Operations Manager position is being split between Derek Bedard (Ridge Meadows Flames) and Will Kump (Richmond Sockeyes). Jordana Robinson (Langley Trappers), Steve Sun (Port Moody Panthers) and Kristalee Walchuk (Abbotsford Pilots) form the PJHL’s Athletic Training & Equipment Management staff.

“Last year’s event was a great experience for the players and a chance for the BCHC to showcase the young talent playing in our two leagues,” says Revel. “This year we look forward to building off that momentum and helping more young talented players earn an opportunity at a higher level.”

Team rosters for the inaugural BCHC Prospects Game will be announced on Tuesday, November 5th.