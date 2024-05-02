Keiran Keilly scored twice (12), including the winner, to lead the Grizzlies past the Kelowna Chiefs. Devin Degenstein made 35 saves to earn a second straight win against Kelowna and improve his record to 10-0. Colton McLeod led the Grizzlies with three points. Owen Miller scored his 10th goal for the Chiefs, while Owen Ivanov had two points. Max Fowle made 38 saves in the loss.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18347