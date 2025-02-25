In their 6-2 win over the Chase Heat on Feb. 17, Morcom netted a hat-trick and assisted on the winning goal. In their 6-5 overtime win over the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Feb. 21, Morcom netted the winner. And in their 5-2 win over the Sicamous Eagles on Feb. 22, Morcom came through once again with the winner and collected an assist. Morcom led the Chiefs with 51 points in 39 games, surpassing the century mark in points with 101 in 115 games.