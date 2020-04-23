We will parade and sing down Beach Avenue, before counting down to the official Light Up of Heritage Park and Beach Avenue. At Heritage Park you will enjoy a huge bonfire, a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, and live entertainment. Peachland Lion’s will be serving hotdogs, and the Peachland Ambassadors will have hot chocolate and popcorn, all available by donation. The magical night will wrap up with a fireworks show around 7:30 pm.



Prior to the Light Up, at 5 pm, the Peachland Boys and Girls Club is holding a children’s party with crafts and games; adult supervision is required. The Art Gallery is also hosting an open house with refreshments from 5-6 pm. After, join us at the Community Centre parking lot at 5:45 pm to join the Glow Parade heading to Heritage Park for the official count down. Don’t miss this brilliant start to the festive season in Peachland…pssst, Santa may visit!



Some traffic impacts from the event can be expected. Beach Avenue, between 1st and 6th Streets, will be closed to traffic from 5:45 to 6:30 pm with local traffic detours available via Waldo Way (back alley).



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:



Peachland Christmas Light Up

Friday, December 6, 2024



5 to 6 pm - Peachland Art Gallery Open House - 5684 Beach Avenue – in the Historic Schoolhouse.

