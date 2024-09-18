The City of Vernon has expanded its electric vehicle fleet by adding a new ice resurfacer and converting two existing propane-powered resurfacers to electric.

The retrofit of the two propane-powered ice resurfacers, along with the addition of a new electric model, is expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 17 to 19 tonnes per machine compared to propane.

"Fossil fuel-powered vehicles are the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the City of Vernon,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “By bolstering our electric vehicle fleet, including the conversion of ice resurfacers from propane to electric, the City is taking another important step in meeting our climate action goals laid out in our Climate Action Plan. This transition will not only reduce emissions but also improve air quality in our arenas."

The ice resurfacers are the latest additions to Vernon's existing electric fleet, which includes nine fully electric vehicles, three hybrids, six e-bikes, and a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

The conversion of the two ice resurfacers to electric power was partially funded by the Province of British Columbia through the Clean BC Commercial Vehicle Pilot Grant Program.

"British Columbians are committed to tackling climate change, and we are taking action to support their efforts,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “The CleanBC Go Electric programs make it more accessible and more affordable to transition to clean, electric transportation. Initiatives like Vernon's electric ice resurfacer fleet show how local governments and industries can work together to reduce emissions while creating sustainable economic opportunities for people."

The retrofit of the two propane-powered ice resurfacers to electric cost $115,653.46, with $37,664.67 provided by a CleanBC Commercial Vehicle Pilot Program grant and $77,988.79 from the Recreation Equipment & Vehicle Replacement Fund.

Funding from the Recreation Equipment & Vehicle Replacement Fund was used to purchase the new electric ice resurfacer, at a cost of $206,580.

The two retrofitted ice resurfacers were operational at Priest Valley Arena and Kal Tire Place this past season. The City received the new ice resurfacer in July.