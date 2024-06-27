Last year was the 20th anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain fire and last summer we experienced the McDougall Creek fire – strong reminders that our community is not immune to large wildfires. The KFD reminds Kelowna residents that it is everyone’s responsibility to put safety first and protect our community from fire during the dry summer season.

“Canada Day is a time for joy and festivities, but it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire-related incidents that can dampen the spirit of the occasion,” said Dennis Craig, Assistant Fire Chief, Mitigation and Prevention, Kelowna Fire Department. “Even with the recent rainfall we have received, drought conditions continue and heavy fuels, such as trees and other woody debris, can take hold and catch fire easily. We want to remind residents and visitors that campfires are never allowed within the City of Kelowna and the Province of B.C. has also placed a province-wide ban on the use of unpermitted fireworks, binary explosives, and sky lanterns.”



This year, the KFD has approved a fireworks permit for the annual July 1 Canada Day celebration hosted by Festivals Kelowna in Waterfront Park. Taking hot and dry conditions into account, the approval considered many factors, including that the fireworks will be deployed from a barge and the drop zone is over water. In addition, the individuals responsible for the safe deployment of the fireworks are registered with Natural Resources Canada and have met fireworks shoot requirements in accordance with the Fire and Life Safety Bylaw.



“Fire danger is very real for our community in such a dry season,” said Craig. “We want to stress that fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit from the Kelowna Fire Department and ask that the public not shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods. By following fire safety guidelines, all residents can enjoy a memorable Canada Day celebration while minimizing the risk of fire-related incidents.”



The Canada Day long weekend and the kick-off to summer is a great time to get started on FireSmart projects that will keep homes safer during the holiday long weekend and throughout the year. Please keep the following in mind when preparing for summer season celebrations:

· Fireworks are not allowed in the city without obtaining a fireworks permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. Permits are only issued to firework technicians licensed with Natural Resources Canada and who have adequate liability insurance.

· Bonfires/campfires are not allowed in city boundaries at any time.

· When using barbecues, do so in a safe location away from flammable objects and structures. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from the barbeque and never leave it unattended while in use.

· The KFD, along with FireSmart BC, recommends pruning back highly combustible vegetation – such as cedars, fir and spruce trees – at least 1.5 metres away from your home.

For more information or fire safety tips, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

Kelowna RCMP preparing for busy Canada Day weekend

The Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and City of Kelowna are preparing for a busy Canada Day long weekend expecting to see an influx of visitors participating in local Canada Day events and visiting family and friends.

The public will see an increased front-line police presence this weekend with additional RCMP officers assisting from various detachments across the province. “Its all hands-on deck,” says Cpl Michael Gauthier, Media Relations Officer. “Our officers will be seen patrolling on foot and bikes downtown Kelowna, City Park, the rail trail and several parks in the Rutland neighbourhood. Our policing numbers will also be bolstered with specialized units from the Lower Mainland and additional BC Highway Patrol officers looking after our highways in and around our community.”

Plan accordingly as city streets and highways are expected to be much busier with the influx of visitors. The Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit will be working shifts to focus on dangerous and impaired driving. “Our goal is to have everyone get to Kelowna, enjoy themselves and head home safely with zero road fatalities or injuries,” says Sgt Colby Attlesey, Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit. “We ask motorists to slow down and make the smart choice by planning a safe ride home if they have been drinking alcohol or using any impairing substance.”

The fireworks display scheduled for Canada Day is also expected to attract a large crowd to the waterfront. Motorists and the general public are reminded to follow all traffic control devices and celebrate responsibly.

If you see something, say something! To report a crime, contact to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.