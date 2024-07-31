On July 30, 2024 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a transit bus having gone off road on Springfield Rd at Durnin Rd. Officers on scene determined the bus was travelling eastbound on Springfield Rd when it left the roadway, collided with a light post and came to rest high centred on a cement barrier.

Of the numerous passengers on board, only two individuals are believed to have suffered minor injuries. Investigators are still looking at what caused the collision and at this time have no evidence to suggest anything criminal in nature.

Officers are seeking the information of all those involved who have not yet spoken with police, after it was determined several passengers departed prior to police arrival. If you were a passenger on this bus and have yet to provide your information, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-43582.