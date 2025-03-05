Fueled by curiosity and the pursuit of excellence, the project team working on the Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre worked to plan a state-of-the-art recreation facility and campus that meets the needs of Kelowna residents and reflects the Okanagan region.

“Major milestones have been reached as part of the Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative, specific to the Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre with initial plans agreed upon by all partners and a Form and Character Development Permit being submitted,” said Derek Edstrom, Divisional Director, Partnerships and Investments. “These milestones bring residents closer to a vibrant, legacy facility and park, sparking active, creative opportunities that enhance quality of life for the entire community.”

Council will receive an update on Monday, March 10 about the initial plans for the Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre and the Form and Character Development Permit that will be submitted. These project deliverables start the building of a vibrant new facility and park, rich in public amenities and gathering spaces.

These milestones are the culmination of the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) process, ensuring that the Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre has been designed within budget and meets the needs of Kelowna residents. The Redeveloped Parkinson Recreation Centre will offer amenities designed to elevate programming, support health and wellness, enable rehabilitation, and support local athletes.

When complete the facility will have 5 times more athletic space, 2.5 times more aquatic space, and 3 times as many programs. Amenities include a 25 metre 10 lane pool, leisure pool, hot tub, cold plunge, steam room, sauna, three full-sized gyms, fitness centre, a running/walking track, fitness studios, multi-purpose rooms, food services and the ORL express library. As well as a dedicated childcare space. The 19.4-hectare park, the equivalent of 20 football fields, will include six sports fields, 24 pickleball courts, connections to the Apple Bowl and Mill Creek, park space, and access to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre has been a significant priority for the City of Kelowna for over a decade. The Indoor Recreation Facilities Strategy identified this project as a crucial investment to address the wellness needs of the community. In 2023, Council approved funding for the planning, design, and construction under the Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative, which includes the Redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre, all-ages activity centres in Mission and Glenmore, and sports fields in Rutland Recreation park.