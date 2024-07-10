In response to the rise of day-time temperatures throughout the region, City of Vernon Operations teams and City contractors will be making temporary adjustments to some of the outside work hours.

This adjustment is required to maintain services and protect employee health.

Starting Wednesday, July 10, residents and visitors may hear work activity taking place prior to the usual 7:00 a.m. start, such as grass cutting in local parks, road repairs, and utility works. This adjustment to hours is temporary and the City will make efforts to minimize the impact to the public during the adjustment.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding during this temporary operational change. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the City’s Operations Division at 250-549-6757.