Throughout the beginning of 2025, City of Kelowna Urban Forestry staff and contractors will continue wildfire fuel mitigation work across Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park.

This is a continuation of the fuel mitigation work started last September and will continue until the early summer. Work will involve the manual removal of fine fuels, such as branches and conifer needles. Some material will be removed from the parks, with others burned when weather conditions permit.

This work will result in localized day-time trail closures and park users are asked to obey trail closure signage for their safety.

Thomas Martin, Urban Forestry Technician for the City of Kelowna, asks the public to use caution when visiting these parks. “For public safety, we ask that park visitors and trail users watch for signage identifying work areas and to stay out of active work zones. Whenever possible, avoid any area where you can hear chainsaws actively at work.”

Fire mitigation activities will primarily be taking place in the following locations/times at both parks:

Knox Mountain Park

Work in Knox Mountain Park is occurring now and will continue into the spring. This work will primarily occur to the west of Magic Estates with localized trail closures occurring between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Dilworth Mountain Park

Ongoing fuel mitigation work is scheduled to resume in March. This work will primarily occur on the north slopes of Dilworth Mountain Park – north of Selkirk Drive. Trail closures in this area may occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

According to Dennis Craig, Assistant Fire Chief for the Kelowna Fire Department, fuel mitigation projects such as these are examples of FireSmartTM initiatives helping to build resiliency in our city parks while providing protection against the impacts of both wildfire and climate change.

“The goal of the FireSmartTM program is to support wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation. Reducing and removing forest fuel that could create greater risk of wildfires is just one way that the City is working with all levels of government to address the threat of wildfire across our region.” He further notes that, “Reducing this risk is a shared responsibility. It is important that we all play our part in reducing wildfire threats, whether it is through the work of City Parks staff or as residents taking simple actions to protect their homes and their surrounding environment.”

To learn more about what you can do to reduce the risk of wildfire in your home or within your community, visit FireSmartTM Kelowna . Any questions about these ongoing projects may be directed to Kelowna Parks Services at (250) 717-2757.